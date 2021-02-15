No fines under public health orders were issued in connection with an anti-mask rally in downtown Kelowna last Saturday.
Days before the event, which organizers had billed as a "mega rally", Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance warned the organizers and other participants who attended could be fined.
The rally drew a crowd of about 200 people, not significantly larger than previous such events, to Stuart Park on Water Street across from Kelowna City Hall.
"At this time, we have not issued any fines as a result of this event," Triance said in a statement released Monday.
"When we are dealing with a large crowd like this, our focus is on keeping the peace and maintaining officer safety," Triance said.
However, Triance said police "gathered evidence" in connection with the rally and will be in discussion with health officials and the B.C. Prosecution Service on the "next steps" in connection with the investigation.
Police say there were no reported disturbances connected with the rally.