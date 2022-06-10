Workers at a West Kelowna winery have lost their bid for a paid day off to observe National Truth and Reconciliation Day.
A Labour Relations Board arbitrator has ruled the collective agreement between the owners of Mission Hill Winery and its unionized employees does not require staff get the day off with pay.
The agreement states the recognition of all statutory holidays that are declared “by the BC Provincial and Federal Governments”, arbitrator Allison Matacheskie noted in her ruling.
While Ottawa has proclaimed National Truth and Reconciliation Day to be a statutory holiday, the B.C. government has not. Service Employees International Local 2 Branch 300, said the wording should be interpreted as meaning a stat holiday declared by either the provincial or federal governments should be recognized in the agreement as a paid day off.
“Applying the plain and ordinary meaning of the word ‘and’, I find that both the provincial and federal governments must declare any new statutory holiday for it to meet the requirements negotiated in (the collective agreement), Matacheskie wrote earlier this year in siding with the company’s position.