The Glenmore area of Kelowna is poised to be the first region in the Central Okanagan to reach a COVID-19 vaccination rate of 90%
Updated figures from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control show 89% of everyone age 12 and older in Glenmore has received at least one dose of vaccine.
The vaccination rate in Glenmore has risen one point since last week and is now one point higher than it is in the Mission, which is considered to be all Kelowna areas south of Mission Creek.
Glenmore is now the only Kelowna area with a vaccination rate above the provincial average which, as of Monday, was 88.2%.
The Glenmore health area is bounded roughly by Gordon Drive to the west, Bernard Avenue to the south, Highway 97 to the south-east, and Kelowna's boundary with Lake Country. It also includes the airport and largely rural areas near YLW.
Here are the vaccination rates for other local areas:
Downtown Kelowna - 87%
West Kelowna - 84%
Lake Country - 81%
Rutland - 81%
Rural, including Peachland - 79%
Penticton - 86%
Vernon - 83%
Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give an update on the pandemic situation in B.C. today at 1:30 p.m.