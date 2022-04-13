The students who supervise on-campus residences at UBC Okanagan have joined a union.
Eighty-four members of UBCO’s Residence Life program have joined the BC General Employees Union.
The student workers live at and help manage the various residences on campus. They provide residential and recreational services and advice to other students.
The students will be varied into a contract that covers thousands of support workers at the university, said Carol Wood of the union’s organizing department.
By unionizing, the new members were looking to have a voice at their workplace and to ensure a measure of fairness and respect, Wood said.
Unionization is not uncommon for Residence Life students in B.C. Students at UBC in Vancouver, University of Victoria and Simon Fraser University are also union members.
Outside of B.C., Residence Life students are organized at McGill in Montreal and the University of Alberta, said Wood.