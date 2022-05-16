A loaded handgun, a fake gun, and drugs were found when a Kelowna woman was pulled over for driving erratically.
Police conducted the traffic stop at 2 a.m. on May 10 on Baron Road.
Police seized 210 grams of meth, 24 grams of cocaine, 11 grams of suspected fentanyl, a loaded handgun, replica handgun, and an undisclosed amount of cash.
The driver, a 42-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 41-year-old man, were arrested on suspicion of possession for purposes of trafficking. The driver was later released without charges but the passenger was released to appear in court at a later date.