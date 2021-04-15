featured
White man's totem pole part of 'wildly cross-cultural' art collection
- RON SEYMOUR
An artificial totem pole eyed for removal from Peachland's waterfront once had a depiction of John Rutland on the bottom.
But the face of the man who gave his name to the Kelowna neighbourhood had to be cut off the totem pole because it was rotting away.
"I sawed him off right above his top hat," says Peachland resident Richard Smith, who arranged for the totem pole to be relocated in 2001 from Rutland Centennial Park, where it had been deteriorating for many years.
Smith's bit of carpentry adds a colourful detail to the curious and "wildly cross-cultural" story of how a totem pole carved by a white man in 1958 in Kelowna has become a much-loved but thoroughly inauthentic feature of the Peachland waterfront.
Town officials intend to remove the totem pole, saying it's in poor condition and doesn't reflect the culture or artistic traditions of the Syilx, the Indigenous people who inhabited this area before the arrival of European settlers in the mid-19th century.
A public consultation process will be engaged before the totem pole's removal, says Cheryl Wiebe, the town's community services director.
The pole was carved in 1958 by Oliver Jackson, an Englishman who had become fascinated by Indigenous cultures and traditions after settling in the Kelowna area in 1920. An entry on Jackson in the 47th annual edition of the Okanagan Historical Report, written by his daughter, says Jackson was a farmer and an accomplished carver and painter.
He collected arrowheads and handcrafted thousands of items — masks, moccasins, knife sheaths, headdresses and other items of clothing — in what he understood from his research and friendships with Indigenous people to be faithful replicas of items First Nations people would have used. He also dressed up as an Indigenous person for special occasions, like the Kelowna Regatta.
Jackson showcased the items he'd made at a museum he ran on Hall Road in Kelowna. It was visited by thousands of locals and tourists between the late 1950s and 1981. He carved the totem pole, his largest creation, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of B.C.’s founding as a Crown colony.
It was said to have been based largely on Indigenous totem poles common on the northern tip of Vancouver Island, though the inclusion of John Rutland at its base was obviously a nod to local settler history.
Jackson died in Kelowna in 1982, at age 83.
After his death, his family offered the vast collection to the Kelowna Museum. But it ended up with the Sncewips museum run by the Westbank First Nation, whose director acknowledged the items' inauthentic origin while saying they were nevertheless of high quality and spoke to an aspect of the relationship between non-Indigenous and Indigenous people.
"When we first started looking at Jackson's collection, we found more appreciation and authenticity than we assumed," Sncewips director Jordan Coble told an interviewer from InfoNews.ca in 2018. "Some of our elders remembered working with him and sometimes borrowing items from him."
"(Jackson) was very talented and he had first-hand relationships with various nations and communities from the Plains to the Coast," Coble said.
Jackson's faux collection of Indigenous artifacts has even toured, featuring in a 2019 exhibition at the Audain Art Museum in Whistler titled 'Tales of an Empty Cabin: Somebody Nobody Was'. A reviewer for the Georgia Straight described the exhibit as a "mind-numbing display of wildly cross-cultural objects".
By 2001, the totem pole Jackson had created more than 40 years earlier was lying on its side in Rutland's Centennial Park, then owned and managed by a non-profit society.
Smith thought the totem pole, if properly fixed-up, would make a good addition to Peachland's waterfront, and proposed its relocation to town officials.
He says civic worthies declined at first but changed their mind when they heard Smith had been offered $25,000 for the totem pole by the owners of a hotel in Valemount, a village between Wells Gray Provincial Park and Jasper National Park.
"I think that offer convinced them the totem pole was special after all, so up it went," Smith said. "I helped put it up, and I repainted it a few years ago to keep it looking fresh."
Smith says he understands the view that the totem pole, being created by a white man and not reflective of local Indigenous culture, has perhaps outlived its time in a municipal park.
But he says the totem pole can also be seen as a respectfully-intended piece of art made by a man who was genuinely trying to pay tribute to an Indigenous culture he had come to admire.
"I think it'd be a real loss for Peachland, but if the town doesn't want the totem pole, that's fine. I'll gladly take it back and put it in my yard", says Smith. "I'd just hate to see it chopped up or stuffed away somewhere out of sight."
