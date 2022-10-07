Greater Kelowna’s jobless rate ticked up slightly last month but it’s still the lowest in Western Canada and a full point below the national average, Statistics Canada reported Friday.
Across the Central Okanagan, the unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in September, up from 3.9 per cent in August.
The next lowest jobless rate in the four western provinces is in Saskatoon, at 4.2 per cent. Vancouver’s rate is 4.5 per cent, and it’s 4.7 per cent in Victoria.
In the Central Okanagan, the local labor force dropped 116,400 in August to 114,000 in September, likely reflecting the return to classes of many students of post-secondary age. The number of people with jobs fell from 111,900 to 109,2000.
“B.C.’s unemployment rate remains one of the lowest in the country reflecting a tight labor market at 4.3 per cent, the lowest it’s been since May 2019, with 101,000 more people working full-time than a year ago,” B.C. Minister of Jobs Ravi Kahlon said in a government release.
“B.C. is leading Canada in employment growth, gaining 33,000 total jobs in September. We also led the country in private-sector job growth with 30,200 new private-sector jobs,” he said.
Nationally, the unemployment rate for September fell to 5.2 per cent as fewer people looked for work, down from 5.4 per cent in August, Statscan reported in its monthly labour force survey.
About 21,000 jobs were added to the Canadian economy in September.
The rise in employment comes after three consecutive months of job losses in the Canadian economy.
The latest jobs numbers reinforce that the labour market is still very tight, said TD director of economics James Orlando.
"We still have lots of job vacancies out there, we still have a supply-demand imbalance for labour in Canada," Orlando said.
As the Bank of Canada raises interest rates aggressively to tame high inflation, the Canadian economy is expected to feel the effects of higher interest rates both in its economic growth and employment numbers.
The central bank has suggested tight labour markets are partly to blame for high inflation.
"We're a long way from that being fixed," Orlando said.
As more sectors of the economy begin to feel the cooling effects of higher interest rates, TD is forecasting unemployment will rise to 5.6 per cent this year and will later peak at 6.5 per cent.
Friday's report also showed that wages are continuing to grow, though at a slower pace than the cost of living. In September, wages were up by 5.2 per cent compared with a year ago, with the average hourly wage at $31.67.
It marked the fourth straight month of five per cent or higher wage growth.
-with files from The Canadian Press