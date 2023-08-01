Orchard life a real labour of love

After the sudden death of its patriarch, a Kelowna family has been on the receiving end of support from neighbouring farmers and the community as they struggle to maintain the orchard that has been in the family for more than 20 years.
With frigid winters, heat domes in the summer, rising costs and labour shortages, farming has been a challenge, even more so for a family in mourning.
Since 1999, Ed and Rose Hoffman had been operating Hoffman Orchards’ 13-hectare property on Longhill Road in Glenmore, growing four varieties of apples, two varieties of pears, cherries, peaches and a few nectarines.
Over 23 years, Ed dedicated his time to the orchard, and people would often see him riding his John Deere tractor on the property.
“He was always a hard-working guy, took pride in everything he did and he poured his heart and soul and elbow grease into this property,” said Jacki Hoffman-Zehner, their daughter. “Driving by the orchard, people would always say the orchard looks like a park.”
Hoffman-Zehner was raised in Kelowna, but after graduating from college she moved to the United States where she married her husband, Greg, and had children, Matthew and Allie. They return to the orchard every summer to help with the harvest.
The family sells the soft fruit such as peaches and cherries at their roadside fruit stand, while the apples and pears go to the packing house.
“We’re a pretty big operation,” said Hoffman-Zehner, noting they produce about a half a million pounds of fruit a year.
In February 2022, however, Ed was admitted to Kelowna General Hospital for a minor medical issue. While there, he contracted COVID-19 and died at 84.
Ed’s sudden passing put the family into a tailspin as it left Hoffman-Zehner rushing to try to figure out how to run the orchard and the business without him.
It's not easy to run an orchard, she said. All her father’s knowledge about caring for the property was lost when he passed.
“This orchard was my dad’s love,” said Hoffman-Zehner. “We’re trying to keep this place as it is.”
Luckily, lifelong orchardists on a neighbouring property came to the rescue, offering support, managing their spray programs and overseeing Hoffman Orchards. “They just swooped in and were here to help with anything and everything we needed,” said Hoffman-Zehner. “We wouldn’t have survived last year or even now without them.”
Trying to run the orchard was a financial disaster last year.
Costs skyrocketed, finding labour was hard, there was no peach crop due to cold weather and apples failed to colour, which made it uneconomical to pick them.
“We’re lucky we don’t depend on it to make a living,” she said. “If we did, my gosh, the answer is, you can’t.”
At 82, Rose Hoffman still loves selling at the orchard’s roadside stand, which started on an overturned apple box when her grandchildren were babies. She enjoys meeting the people who come to buy what the family has produced on their land. Hoffman Orchards’ tiny roadside stand only sells its own product. If there is nothing to sell, it is closed.
“We’re usually three generations selling roadside in the summer,” said Hoffman-Zehner with herself, her mother and her 23-year old daughter, Allie.
The stand has its regulars and even though Longhill Road was under construction during their fruit-selling season, their cherries sold out this year.
For a second year in a row, the peach crop was damaged because of the cold.
“We've never had no peaches for two years in a row,” said Hoffman-Zehner.
They also got about half the amount of cherries compared to last year. The apples are looking great, but the pears are also about half of what there was last season.
Last year, the Ambrosia apples failed to colour up, a problem across the Okanagan.
“We had these gorgeous tasting apples, but because they weren't red, you don't bother picking them, you don't get paid anything,” said Hoffman-Zehner, noting so much fruit goes to waste and just rots on the trees because of issues like colour.
They spot picked the apples they could.
Instead of letting the rest of the fruit go to waste, the family picked the apples themselves and brought in a mobile juicer to the property to make apple juice.
“My heart couldn’t take leaving these apples on the trees,” Hoffman-Zehner said.
With the cherries sold out, Hoffman-Zehner, Rose and Allie will be selling five-litre boxes of apple juice at the road side stand.
Despite the trials and tribulations on the orchard, instead of a sad story, Hoffman-Zehner calls it a story of love for her dad, the orchard and the support of neighbours and the community.
“I can feel my dad here,” she said. “I think we all do. Out of love and respect to him, I'm really committed to keeping Hoffman Orchards for as long as we can.”
For road stand hours, check out @hoffmanorchards on Instagram.