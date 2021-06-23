After being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, Westside Daze is back this July with a month of virtual and socially-distanced events for families and circles of friends to celebrate Canada’s ethnic diversity.
“We are one people and we should work together,” said Leah Thordarson, president of the Westside Celebration Society, which puts on Westside Daze.
With the world going a little crazy over the last year, the Westside Daze team is aiming to make the world just a little bit better, Thordarson added.
July 1 will be the kickoff to a variety of COVID-19 friendly events, starting with a free Canada Day Cupcake Drive Thru and Mini Show and Shine from 3 to 5 p.m. at Westridge Shopping Centre.
People will be able to enjoy two live-streaming Westside Daze concerts from the comfort of their homes.
West Kelowna’s Ben Klick will start the musical entertainment July 2 at 7:30 p.m. Klick’s concert will be streaming live from Emmanuel church theatre on the Westside Daze YouTube channel.
On July 3, people can take in a Westside Daze favourite — Adam Fitzpatrick, an award-winning Elvis tribute artist, with the Cadillac Kings live streaming on the Westside Daze YouTube channel.
There will be no live audience at the concerts.
The What Canada Means to Me colouring contest starts July 1 with four age categories.
The winner in each category will receive a $100 gift card.
Youngsters can colour one of the sheets available for download at WestsideDaze.com or draw and colour their own picture.
The winners will be selected Aug. 9.
People can submit their favourite ethnic dish recipe, along with their own photo of the dish for a chance to win a $250 gift card.
While it’s not required, Thordarson said photos of people’s family or circle of friends enjoying their dish are appreciated.
As well, there will be Dine Around the Globe, which will offer people the chance to enjoy cuisine from around the world while supporting local restaurants.
Participating restaurants including Il Mercato Social Kitchen, Lost Horn Mediterranean Grill, Two Brothers Mexican Restaurant, Everest Indian Restaurant the Cherry Pit will offer an Ethnic Cuisine menu. Collect five receipts from five different participating restaurants between July 1 and 31 and submit them with an entry form to win a dining out package.
Learn the story of West Kelowna pioneers and the history of Westbank First Nation with your family and circle of friends on the Community Scavenger Hunt July 1-31.
The adventure starts near the William R. Bennett Bridge and will lead participants to 20 cultural and historic sites on the Westside where they will have to answer questions.
The scavenger hunt is not a race. People have all July to complete the hunt and can split the list of locations over several weekends, which will give them the opportunity to stop and enjoy the locations and maybe even pack a picnic or go for a walk where appropriate.
Those who submit the correct answers will be eligible for the draw to win a $250 gift card.
The Westside Daze website at WestsideDaze.com will go live July 1 with all the information you need to enjoy Westside Daze, including entry forms, directions for the community scavenger hunt, downloadable colouring pages and a complete listing of Dine Around the Globe restaurants.