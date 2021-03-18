Construction will begin soon on a new link to Southeast Kelowna.
The 2.9-kilometre South Perimeter Road will extend from Gordon Drive to Stewart Road West.
"The permitting process is nearing conclusion and we are mobilizing to start construction," said Johannes Saufferer, real estate department manager for the City of Kelowna.
"Equipment is being moved onto the site this week and crews will be preparing the land for construction of the road. The new connection is anticipated to open next summer."
The $10.8-million project will be built and financed by Ponds Ventures Inc., developers of The Ponds subdivision at the end of south end of Gordon Drive.
The developers will receive 80% of all future transportation development cost charges collected by the city in the Southwest Mission sector until the full cost is recovered.