Former Kelowna mayor Colin Basran, former city councillor Ryan Donn, and current councillor Luke Stack can be cross-examined about their motivations in designating private waterfront properties as future parkland, a judge has ruled.
Critics of the designation have brought a lawsuit against the city alleging council members acted in bad faith because of Donn’s personal dislike of waterfront resident Michael Neill.
“I am satisfied that cross-examination will serve a useful purpose,” Justice Lisa Warren of the B.C. Supreme Court ruled in a decision posted online Thursday.
The city had sought to prevent the cross-examination of the current and former elected officials. But the judge ruled cross-examination of the statements already given to the court by Basran, Donn, and Stack would be important in determining the outcome of the lawsuit, and would not unduly delay the proceedings, which are underway in Vancouver.
The case is based on council’s decision in July 2021 to designate eight properties along Watt Road in the Lower Mission as future parkland. Some of the owners had objected, saying it would reduce the value of their properties.
A key issue is the nature of some comments made by Donn during email exchanges and telephone conversations with critics of the designation, particularly in regard to Neill, a frequent critic of city proposals and the owner of one of the eight lots in question.
“I need him to shut up,” Donn said of Neill during a call that was recorded. In the same call, Donn said Neill had "screwed" his neighbors by virtue of his frequent opposition to city plans for the neighborhood.
During the call, Donn also described Neill as a person who had "launched six campaigns against the city", and accused him of bringing a "fever pitch" of intensity to those campaigns.
The staff proposal on the agenda for the July 12, 2021 meeting was only to designate two of the properties in question, one of which was owned by Neill. But Donn introduced a motion to expand the designation to include six other lots and it passed with council's support.
The residents who launched the lawsuit against the city allege that Donn communicated with Basran and Stack before the July 12, 2021 meeting to tell them of his intention, and to get their support for his proposal.
Given the comments made by Donn about Neill, the residents who brought the lawsuit say council's decision to designate all eight of the properties amounted to an act of bad faith, and say it should be set aside by the courts.
In his affidavit, Donn said he was simply in favour of maximizing future parkland and that, when he said he wanted Neill to "shut up", he was not speaking literally. He said that he personally respects Neill and has no ill will toward him.
In their affidavits, Basran and Stack also say they had no personal dislike of Neill and their decision to expand the park designation to eight lots was not motivated by any ill will toward him.
But the judge ruled that the comments Donn made in the recorded phone call are “reasonably capable” of suggesting Donn’s actions to expand the future park designation were motivated by his history of dealing with Neill on other issues.
Donn's motivation in tabling the motion to expand the park designation from two to eight lots is not only a material issue in the proceedings, the judge wrote: "It is the key issue on the bad faith aspect in the petitioners' claim."
The judge also noted that text messages between Donn, Basran, and Stack - sought by the lawsuit's plaintiffs - might have shed some light on the councillor's motivations. But the city says there is no record of those messages.
"The text messages might have provided independent evidence, but the city has advised that there is no record that they exist," the judge noted.
The decision does not indicate when the cross-examination of Donn, Basran, and Stack will be conducted.