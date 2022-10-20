The contradictory trends were revealed Thursday with the latest update on the pandemic from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
Throughout B.C., 389 people with the disease are now in hospital, up from 365 a week ago. Of those in hospital, 21 are being treated in critical care, up from 19 a week ago.
But in the IH region, COVID-19-related hospitalizations have dropped week-over-week, from 72 to 48. Three people are being treated in critical care, down four four a week ago.
Eight more people in the IH region have died of the disease since last week, making the toll 670 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.
Provincially, 32 more deaths due to the disease were reported, for a total of 4,423.
As of last week, the BC CDC moved data on COVID-19 to a different webpage that also included information about other respiratory illnesses.
In late September, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said modelling projections indicate about 1,000 people with COVID-19 could be in B.C. hospitals between November and January, roughly equal to peak hospitalizations of 1,048 cases on Jan. 31, 2022.