“We regret to say that we have to close for the next little while due to a frozen sprinkler pipe that burst during the night and flooded the entire building,” says a post on the Gasthaus’ Facebook page.
An automatic alarm triggered by the flooding was sent to the Peachland Fire Department at 11:58 p.m. Sunday night, chief Dennis Craig said Wednesday.
With the exception of the chief, the department is a paid-on-call service, and there is no overnight staffing at the firehall, which is right across the street from the Gasthaus.
As with any call, firefighters first have to drive to the hall and then report to the scene. Firefighters got to the Gasthaus a few minutes after midnight, realized the flooding was serious, and decided not to wait for a representative of the restaurant to attend.
“We made the decision to force entry,” Craig said. “We had the water shut off at 12:10 a.m. but, unfortunately, by then there had already been significant water damage through the business.”
The sprinkler that froze then burst in the overnight temperature of about minus 25 C was located in the attic of the two-storey building. “A break in a pipe like that can release a couple hundred gallons of water a minute,” Craig said.