The identity of a person whose remains were found after a house fire in Kelowna has not yet been determined.
A fire in the 100 block of Timberline Road, at the far south end of the city off Lakeshore Road beyond Bertram Creek regional park, was called in at 6 a.m. Monday.
Because of the intensity of the fire and the collapse of the home's roof, crews were not able to enter and search the building.
On Wednesday, investigators found the remains of a deceased individual inside the burned structure.
"Kelowna RCMP is working in partnership with the BC Coroners Service to investigate and determine the identity of the deceased," RCMP Const. Solana Pare said in a release.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 250.762.3300 or provide the information anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1.800.222.8477.