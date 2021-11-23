Children in B.C. aged five to 11 are testing positive for COVID-19 at the rate about 460 per week.
The numbers have dropped recently from more than 500, but 16,000 children in this age group have still caught COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020 and 60 of them have required hospitalization.
“This virus, thankfully, does not cause severe disease in most children,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.
“But as we’ve seen, as cases and numbers have increased and transmission has increased, particularly with the Delta variant that we’re seeing now, children are not immune, and some of them will have severe illness and will require critical care,” Henry said.
The province is poised on Monday to begin vaccinating children between five and 11. Henry urged parents to get their kids vaccinated, and she pointed to the effectiveness of vaccination in limiting the number of older children who are testing positive for COVID-19.
Among 12-17 year-olds who are not vaccinated, the current case rate is 4,476 per 100,000 of population. Among those who are fully or partially vaccinated, the rate is 351 per 100,000 of population.
“Where the immunization rates are high, the rates of transmission of COVID-19 in children have remained low,” Henry said.
Since September, there have been notifications of COVID-19 exposures at 45% of all B.C. schools, Henry said. In the same period, there have been confirmed clusters - two or more cases within 14 days with in-school transmission likely - at 217 schools, she said.
Such events, and the more rare outbreaks at schools, cause “anxiety and concern” among students, teachers, and parents, Henry said.
Surveys show at least 80% of B.C. parents are willing to get their children vaccinated, Henry said.
Extensive testing and the successful rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations for children in the U.S., where three million youngsters have already been immunized, should give parents confidence the vaccines are safe and effective.
“It is safe to use and we can trust that for our children,” she said.
Vaccination of children will begin on Monday, with invitations to book being sent out to parents who’ve registered their children on the government’s vaccination website. Some vaccination clinics will take place at schools but not during school hours and parents must be with their children to provide verbal consent.
Vaccination of children will help them and their families get back to the “many important activities that benefit both physical and mental health”, Henry said.