Rutland's tallest building would provide its residents with a view of Okanagan Lake, its proponent says.
The eight storey building is planned for the 100 block of Rutland Road North, near the intersection of Highway 33.
Kelowna city council would have to give special permission for the 91-suite project to proceed, dubbed 'Central', because the current height limit for the property is four storeys.
"Central by its name is a nod to its prime location within the Rutland Town Centre and with its creation of new residential rental units and commercial spaces, the newest vibrant urban node in the area," developer Frank Lonardelli, president of Calgary-based Arlington Group, writes in a letter to the city.
The eight-storey building would help "create a downtown feel" to central Rutland, Lonardelli says.
"At the upper levels of the building and via the rooftop patio, residents will be able to enjoy the interaction and a shared view of Kelowna's downtown and Okanagan Lake," Lonardelli says.
The city has long hoped to see taller buildings in Rutland but has so far been unable to attract the interest of high-rise developers to the area.
The north-east corner of Rutland Road and Highway 33 was once envisioned by the city to be the location of a high-rise tower. Instead, a coffee shop with a drive-thru was built there in 2015.