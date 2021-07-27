A former Kelowna Mountie who pursued relationships with vulnerable women while on the job has been given a conditional sentence of nine months.
Brian Burkett's actions were discreditable but not deserving of jail time, Judge Michelle Danyluk said Tuesday.
"There are some lines that must not be crossed and you crossed that line not once, but seven times," Danyluk told Burkett.
But Burkett pleaded guilty to a charge of breach of trust, has shown remorse, and hasn't been in trouble with the law since his ill-fated attempts to pursue women in 2015 and 2016, Danyluk noted as she decided not to impose a custodial sentence.
"You do not presently present a risk to the community," Danyluk told Burkett.
Burkett, who now lives and works in Alberta, told the judge that he understands that if breaches any of the conditions she imposed he would be sent to jail to serve the remainder of his sentence.
Although he pleaded guilty to just one omnibus count of breach of trust, Danyluk said Burkett had improperly pursued relationships with seven women while working as a Kelowna RCMP member.
Some were victims of domestic violence; one was a witness to a theft; one was being held in the Kelowna lock-up; one was involved in a motor vehicle incident.
In each case, Danyluk said, Burkett used his authority as an RCMP officer to get the women's telephone numbers. He then started contacting them "to pursue some sort of relationship with them,” Danyluk said.
His victims were "particularly vulnerable,” she said, and Burkett's conduct toward them was far short of the "high standard" of behaviour to which RCMP officers must be held.
"This was not a single momentary lapse of judgment but a repeated pattern of conduct," Danyluk said.
A few of Burkett's victims said their experience dealing with him had left them with "fundamentally altered" lives, she said. They no longer trust the police, and struggle with ongoing mental health issues, she said.
The public needs to feel confident that when they deal with police they are treated in a respectful and professional way, Danyluk said, and Burkett's conduct fell far short of that standard.
The Crown had asked Burkett be sentenced to up to a year in custody while the defence asked for a conditional sentence of six months.