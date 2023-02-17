If you’re new to town, join a club, they say. You will meet people, make friends, get out of the house.
But what club to join? Something sporty like pickleball or hiking? Maybe something artsy like a theatre group or painting class? How about something high-brow like a book club, or maybe bridge? Chess, anyone?
How about a club that transcends all that where the focus of the club is newcomers themselves?
Without the need for paid advertising, without the need to drum up volunteers and with a fast-growing city, and a built-in pool of prospective members, the Kelowna Newcomers Club stands out in the crowd.
And at this club, there truly is a crowd. Created in 1968, the Kelowna Newcomers Club currently boasts a roster of 550 members, who get together regularly just to have fun.
Anyone can jump in. You only have to be what the name says: a newcomer to the Kelowna area and over 19 years of age.
The mission of the group, since its inception, is to help newcomers to get to know their new community, encourage the creation of new friendships, and to settle in without too much stress for anyone.
Current president Tricia Anderson noted that the price of membership, a mere $30 per year, is “a bargain no matter which way you look at it.”
“We hold multiple events through the year, we have engaging guest speakers at many of our meetings, and we help people settle into the community, doing whatever they are interested in doing,” she added.
“People are drawn here because it’s a gorgeous area, there are so many activities. Newcomers is a way to get involved and find like-minded people who enjoy the same
activities that you do, and very easily.”
Once your application to join is complete, the biggest task is whittling down the activities that attract you. Just sign-up and show up.
There’s lots to tap into, from exploring the arts and culture scene, to finding a new friend or couple to take in a hockey game with, go bowling, skiing or snowshoeing, hiking high and low, or just finding out about local biking and walking trails.
Many people prefer to test the waters by getting involved in just playing cards or sharing book interests, or being active by finding some golf buddies.
Anderson added that the club members often get together for casual picnics, potluck events or have dining-in and out opportunities.
“There are many ways to get involved in the community,” she said. “It’s up to the individual to decide what they would like to get involved with and find new friendships. We are socially interactive, and we’re one of the few mixed clubs.”
Hook up with movie and concert lovers, photography, snowmobiling and boating enthusiasts, wine and beer aficionados for fun tastings, or opportunities to just chat over coffee or lunch.
As clubs go, Newcomers is a relatively informal club that welcomes all from Lake Country to Peachland, and has attracted new transplants from the U.S., Europe, the Lower Mainland and Eastern Canada.
“People are moving here to be closer to family, to start new careers or to retire,” she said. “Newcomers is a way to help settle in and to easily become part of the community.”
Besides finding new friends, there have been what Anderson called moments of “relationship renaissance” which is another way to describe single members who have found a new community as well as a new partner.
Newcomers is ever evolving because of the mandatory turnover; with a three-year membership time limit those in the club must move on (although they can then join the Newcomers Alumni, but that’s a different story).
The idea of helping newcomers adjust to their new surroundings originated in Calgary, with a group of newly-arrived bankers’ wives, who banded together to help each other and their families adjust to life in Alberta.
Information on Kelowna Newcomers, and application to join, can be accessed online.