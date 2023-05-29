A new scholarship has been established at UBC Okanagan in the name of Kelowna business leader Dave McAnerney, who died last year.
UBC Okanagan management students will be able to apply for the Dave McAnerney Memorial Award in Management, thanks to a gift from Stober Foundation, said UBCO in a release.
Ken Stober, president of the foundation, said McAnerney was a remarkable person who did all he could for his family and community.
“Dave was absolutely exceptional, someone who took the time to get to know you, showed an interest in you as a person and a human. Anyone in his orbit benefited from his kindness, strength and deep love of his family and community,” he said.
The $50,000 scholarship recognizes McAnerney’s exceptional role as a Canadian business leader, said UBCO.
At the time of his sudden passing in October 2022, McAnerney was the CEO of the Stober Group, a major construction and commercial development company based in Kelowna. His ties to the Okanagan business community were deep, having served as president and CEO of SunRype and also holding executive positions with Labatt’s and Columbia Brewing.
The scholarship honours his accomplishments and legacy within his family, said UBCO, and the Stober Foundation’s $50,000 gift will be matched by the university.
The award will support third- and fourth-year students who perform at a high academic level, are committed to giving back to their community, and demonstrate a financial need.
Sandy Hilton, dean pro tem of the faculty of management, said the award reflects McAnerney’s leadership in business and his commitment to excellence.
“As a management faculty, we aim to cultivate opportunities for our students to explore and redefine leadership,” said Hilton. “This generous gift – through its transformative effect on students’ university experience in management – will continue Mr. McAnerney’s legacy as a compassionate leader and business innovator,” she said.
Stober Foundation CEO Keith Brewster said the award is a testament to McAnerney’s impact on the community and his role as a friend and mentor.
“To say that Dave was a leader is an understatement. Setting up this award, with the support of his wonderful wife Anne and their children Michelle and Renee, is a blessing and, quite simply, the right thing to do,” he said.
The Kelowna-based Stober Foundation supports charitable initiatives from around the world with a focus on mental health, medicine, continuing education, and technology.