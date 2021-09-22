Kelowna remains a provincial hot spot in terms of COVID-19 outbreaks at care homes.
Six care facilities continue to deal with outbreaks that have now infected more than 100 residents.
Outbreaks have yet to be brought under control at Cottonwoods, Brookhaven, Spring Valley, David Lloyd Jones, Village at Mill Creek and Sun Pointe Village.
Twenty-three deaths have been attributed to the ongoing outbreaks at those care
facilities. There had been 15 deaths as of Sept. 1.
The ongoing Kelowna outbreaks account for one-quarter of the 23 such outbreaks reported at facilities provincewide.
As of Wednesday, 145 residents of Kelowna-area care facilities had been infected with COVID-19 during the ongoing outbreaks. Staff at long-term care and assisted living homes have until Oct. 12 to get vaccinated or possibly lose their jobs.
Meanwhile, 759 new cases of COVID-19 were reported between Tuesday and Wednesday in B.C.. Once again, the highest count was in Interior Health, with 233 new cases.
There are 1,233 active cases of COVID-19 in IH, representing 22% of the provincial total. The area has 15% of B.C.’s total population.
Ten more deaths due to the disease were reported on Wednesday — seven in Fraser Health, two in Vancouver Coastal Health, and one on Vancouver Island.
The provincial vaccination rate, as measured by those age 12 and up who’ve had at least one of the two necessary jabs, rose to 87.1% from 87% on Tuesday.
(Story was updated with new numbers.)