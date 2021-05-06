Businesses and residents living in the area around the new Richter Street Shelter, housed in the former Tree Brewing Company building in Kelowna’s North End, are being asked to keep an eye on what is happening in their neighbourhood.
Deanne Collinson owns a building across the street from the shelter, which houses six businesses as tenants, and said — along with another area business — is putting together a survey to gauge how the city’s response to reported problems in the area is going.
She said last month the city vowed to beef up RCMP and security presence in the area after reports of increased drug use and drug dealing on the street, in cars and behind buildings near the shelter as well as an increase in discarded needles and garbage at the rear of some buildings.
“(The city) told us this, but will it make a difference?” said Collinson.
Since January, when the shelter opened, there has been a large increase in problems in the area, she added.
While Collinson said she and other business owners in the area do not oppose having the shelter located where it is, and are not blaming it directly for the problems the neighbourhood is seeing, the increased drug activity and crime are hurting the businesses in the area.
“In some cases, it is keeping customers away,” she said.
Collinson praised the shelter’s operator, Turning Points, for recently sending its staff out into the surrounding area to help clean up and its security staff for trying to move suspected drug dealers out of the area.
But she said she had not had any reports from her tenants of a noticeable increase in police presence in the area, or of any added security.
She said she is currently putting up a fence around the area behind her building to keep drug dealers and users out.
The survey will ask if more police have been noticed in the area and if the city is living up to its promise to help stop drug use and dealing. It will seek to discover if area locals feel the city’s attempts are working.
Collinson said she expects to distribute the survey next week and it will go to businesses in the area, as well as some residents who live on nearby Bay Avenue.
“We want to hold the city to (its promises). We don’t want it just to be lip-service,” she said.
City spokesman Tom Wilson said the municipal bylaw department, RCMP, B.C. Housing and shelter operator Turning Points are all working together to minimize the impact on the area.
“We’ve heard the concerns and are responding by ramping up in the area with increased security, bylaw and RCMP, including foot patrols doing ‘knock and talks’ with local businesses to provide information and hear concerns,” he said.
“Also, Turning Points has increased radius and frequency of sharps and garbage clean-ups as of this past weekend as part of its effort to be a good neighbour.”
The city and its partners will continue to monitor and deploy resources based on what it hears from residents and businesses in the area and data from the RCMP and bylaw officers about incidents, added Wilson.
The Richter Street Shelter opened in January and provides up to 38 beds for homeless people aged 19 and older. It is described as a temporary emergency shelter on its webpage.
While at the shelter, residents can access meals, showers, do laundry and meet with social workers and get referrals to community services and harm reduction services.