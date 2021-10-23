Okanagan College and the Osoyoos Indian Band were recognized with FortisBC’s 2021 Efficiency in Action Awards for completing energy efficiency upgrades.
Eleven of the biggest energy savers in the province were honoured for projects that lead to significant greenhouse gas emissions reductions and energy savings.
Okanagan College received the Medium Public Sector award for upgrades at its Health Sciences Centre in Kelowna which included improving the lighting, heating, ventilation and air conditioner systems as well as tightening up the building envelope. All told, they saw a 30% increase in energy performance compared to the baseline building code.
Osoyoos Indian Band received the Community award for work to retrofit 170 homes by upgrading insulation, air sealing and installing high-efficiency space and water heating systems. This helped reduce energy use in homes by 40% and residents are paying $1,500 to $2,500 less a year on utility bills.
“As part of our college-wide commitment to sustainability, we strive to build energy efficient buildings providing real-world opportunities for our students to experience leading-edge technologies and energy reduction strategies first-hand,” said Rob St. Onge, manager of buildings and sustainability services at Okanagan College. “These upgrades also provide a learning and working environment that is simultaneously better for both people and planet.”