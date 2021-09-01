Parents won't be able to walk their younger children to class when Kelowna-area schools re-open next week.
For the second year, parents face restrictions on entering schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be no opportunity for parents to talk to teachers, either before or after school, without first making a special request to do so.
"Parents should make an appointment if they want to discuss issues or ask to meet the teacher outside of the class/school for a brief discussion," Central Okanagan Public Schools superintendent Kevin Kaardal says.
The restriction on school visitors, a category that includes parents, applies in the Kelowna area at the direction of Interior Health because the Central Okanagan has been experiencing a high number of COVID-19 cases.
Also, no assemblies with more than 50 people can take place indoors at Kelowna-area schools.
Over the summer, MERV-13 filters have been placed in all Kelowna-area schools. The abbreviation stands for Minimum Efficiency Reporting Values, and such a device with a rating of 13 is typically the highest-grade of filter that will work with most HVAC systems.
"By itself, using an upgraded filter is not enough to protect people from COVID-19," the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says on its website. "When used along with other best practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an upgraded HVAC filter can be part of a plan to protect yourself and your family."
Central Okanagan Public Schools says its COVID-19 safety plan also includes:
- spreading people out as much as possible though strict physical distancing of two metres is not required
- requiring all teachers and staff to wear masks, as well as students from Grade 4 to 12. Children in Grade 3 and under are encouraged to wear masks but not required to do so
- masks aren't required in music classes when students are playing wind instruments, but they must be worn while singing
- cleaning at least once per day of all frequently touched items
But exceptions will be made for staff and students who cannot tolerate masks for health or behavioural reasons.
"Schools must not require a health-care provider note (ie. a doctor's note) to confirm if staff and students cannot wear a mask," reads part of Central Okanagan Public Schools' mask policy.
If a student or staff member says they cannot wear a mask because of health or behavioural reasons, administrators will "work with the staff, student, or parent/caregiver to identify other measures, if any," the policy states.
"No student should be prevented from attending or fully participating at school if they do not wear a mask," the policy says.
The provincial government says sports and extracurricular activities are permitted but should be held outside whenever possible. Also meal programs will operate as normal and all playgrounds will be open.
There is no requirement that teachers or other school staff be vaccinated.
A letter sent this week by the seven-person school board to all Kelowna area parents of the 22,000 students in local schools encourages everyone over 12 to get vaccinated.
"A year ago, it was hard to imagine that we would still be coping with COVID-19 when schools opened for the 2021-2022 school year," trustees say. "However, this past year has taught us that if we all work together, and support and encourage each other, it is possible to reconnect and find hope for the future."