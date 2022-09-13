If voters care where candidates live, Rutlanders could be a powerful voice on Kelowna city council after Oct. 15.
Conversely, no matter what happens on election day, none of the 16,605 people who live downtown will be on council.
And residents of the Lower and Upper Mission might find it hard to connect with councillors who can personally relate to their neighbourhood issues and concerns.
With the ballot now set, The Daily Courier looked Tuesday at where the 32 candidates for one of the eight councillor seats call home, based on their nomination paperwork.
The single largest group of candidates based on their residence is from Rutland. Eight candidates who live in Rutland, with a population of about 35,000, are running for council.
At one-quarter, the proportion of Rutland candidates is equal to its share of Kelowna’s overall population. But for many recent elections, very few Rutland residents have been voted onto council.
One of the Rutlanders running for council, Chris Bocskei, says he senses a newfound determination among area residents to exercise some political power that better reflects their demographic share of Kelowna’s population.
“It is encouraging that so many people from Rutland are running,” Bocskei said Tuesday in an interview. “It shows people are passionate about the issues that are going on right now and want to have their voice heard.”
The other candidates from Rutland are: Amarit Brar, Sacheen Collecutt, Indy Dhial, Daniel Joseph, Amarjit Lalli, Brian Rogers, and Robert Schlosser
Bocskei, who has lived in Rutland since 1993, says he’s knocked on more than 1,500 doors in Rutland since he decided several months ago to run for council.
“I’m going to campaign in other areas but right now I’m focusing on Rutland because this is an area I’m passionate about. And I feel it has really lacked representation since Ben Lee,” Bocskei said, referring to a popular local politician often called the ‘Mayor of Rutland’ during the 24 years he was on Kelowna city councl before retiring in 1996.
“When I’m door knocking, a lot of issues, like crime and the homeless population, are not specific to Rutland. But people are concerned about them, same as they are in other parts of Kelowna,” Bocskei said.
Decades ago, Bocskei was homeless and struggled with drug addiction, so he feels he can bring a unique and personal experience to the ongoing conversation about how best to help the city’s marginalized residents.
Curiously, perhaps, there are no candidates who live in the area where social issues and crime concerns get the most public attention - in downtown Kelowna.
With 16,605 residents according to last year’s census, downtown Kelowna is the third fastest-growing downtown in Canada.
For statistical purposes, Statscan considers downtown Kelowna to be all neighbourhoods west of Gordon Drive, north of Harvey Avenue, and south of the downtown industrial area. Two candidates (Charlie Hodge and Christopher William) live just outside downtown.
After Rutland, the next largest group of candidates based on residence is from central Kelowna, an area with an north-south axis of Gordon Drive and stretching toward Orchard Park mall. The six candidates from central Kelowna are: Ron Cannan; Darrin Fiddler; Elaine McMurray; Luke Stack; Peter Truch; Rick Webber;
The five candidates from Glenmore are: Chris Becenko; Thomas Macauley; Zach Sawatzky; Noel Wentworth; and Loyal Wooldridge.
There are two candidates who live in the Lower Mission (Greg Dahms and Maxine DeHart), two who live in Crawford (James Kay and Davis Kyle) and two from the Abbott Street/hospital district (Susan Ames and Gord Lovegrove).
There is one candidate who lives in Black Mountain (Anthony Shephard), one who lives on Dilworth Mountain (Gail Given), one in McKinley (Mohini Singh) and one near the university (Balraj Grewal).
One candidate for City of Kelowna council lives in West Kelowna. So when he goes to the polls on Oct. 15, Daniel Norman won’t be able to cast a vote for himself.