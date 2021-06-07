A new gravel pit expected to have a lifespan of 40 years is proposed for the rural Joe Rich area east of Kelowna.
The mining operation would cover almost 50 acres of currently undisturbed land off Daves Road just south of the hairpin corner on Highway 33, about five kilometres east of the Kelowna city limit.
A major new gravel pit near Kelowna is needed to provide concrete for the construction of new roads and home foundations, the company proposing to establish the gravel pit says.
"Because aggregate forms the foundation of our infrastructure, the importance of finding adequate sand, gravel and crushed rock sources is incredibly vital to the success and sustainability of our communities," Westridge Quarries says in its application for the new Joe Rich gravel and sand pit.
"The objective of the Joe Rich quarry is to provide the Central Okanagan communities with quality aggregate, at a lower economical, social, and environmental cost than the current market has to offer," the company says.
But staff at the Central Okanagan Regional District have flagged a number of potential issues surrounding the gravel pit application.
"Concerns have been raised regarding the proposal with respect to traffic impacts, implications to on-site and off-site groundwater, as well as potential impacts to adjacent community water infrastructure owned by Black Mountain Irrigation District," Todd Cashin, a regional district planner, writes in a report to board directors.
Approval of mines and gravel pits is at the discretion of the provincial government.
However, it is routine for the government to refer mining applications to local jurisdictions for their input and recommendations.
Cashin's report, to be discussed at Thursday's regional board meeting, suggests the regional district offer conditional support for the Joe Rich gravel pit subject to a number of conditions.
These include full environmental, groundwater, transportation, and geotechnical assessments, a dust and noise control plan, and a visual mitigation plan.
If approved by the government, an estimated 11.4 million tonnes of sand and gravel would be extracted at the mine over its four decades of operation.
Westridge is an Okanagan company in business since 2005. Material taken from the pit would be used for road-building, foundations for new homes, and other construction purposes, the company says.
Although gravel pits sometimes generate controversy, particularly among owners of nearby properties, it's important to have the operations relatively close to the areas where the product is needed, the company says.
That helps to reduce trucking costs, keeping prices low, and reduces the impact of gravel trucks travelling long distances on highways, the company says. The proposed Joe Rich quarry is not in an environmentally sensitive area, Westridge says.
The company, which operates several pits in the Okanagan, bought the site proposed for the Joe Rich quarry last December.