A Mosquito warplane will fly into Kelowna on Monday morning, the 78th anniversary of D-Day.
Known as ‘Mossie’ or ‘the Wooden Wonder’, the Second World War-era fighter-bomber will become a featured attraction at the new KF Centre for Excellence.
Plans are for the fully restored aircraft to leave Vancouver International Airport, make a stop at Abbotsford Airport, and land at Kelowna International Airport at approximately 11:15 a.m.
Members of the public are welcome to watch the aircraft arrive, but viewing will be from Airport Way only. The KF Centre for Excellence will open this summer, though a date has not been set.
There are only about 30 flight-worthy Mosquitos left in the world.
Mosquitos were first put into service in 1941 by the Royal Air Force. A total of 7,781 Mosquitos were built, and they were used as bombers, fighters, night-fighters, and for reconnaissance and cargo hauling.
It was one of the fastest planes during the Second World War, clocking speeds of more than 640 km/h.
“It was truly a multi-role aircraft, at home in seemingly any operation. That’s what made it so special. Without it, where would we be? Thankfully, we’ll never know,” D’Arcy Baker, a KF Aerospace supervisor, said in a release when it was announced in February that the Mosquito would be coming to Kelowna.
After the war, the plane was bought by Spartan Air Services and used for map-making missions across Canada. It was restored in a five-year process that was featured in a documentary made by the Knowledge Network.
On D-Day, June 6, 1944, 156,000 American, British, and Canadian troops landed at Normandy, France, beginning the liberation of Europe from Nazi Germany. The war in Europe ended 11 months later with Germany’s surrender.