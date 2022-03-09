West Kelowna is a vibrant young community with a bright future, said West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom during his State of the City address last week.
Milsom delivered two speeches at in-person breakfast and lunch events hosted by the Greater Westside Board of Trade.
Milsom was proud of the city’s achievements in 2021, including investing $7.4 million in the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant, completing a new roundabout at Carrington and Gellatly Roads and numerous road improvements.
West Kelowna saw tremendous growth during the pandemic, said Milsom, with $187 million in development construction value up to October 2021, an 84% increase over 2020.
There was record-breaking volume with 722 building permits issued up to October 2021.
Reservoir walls and foundation were completed last fall on the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant, which will provide clean water for the Rose Valley, Lakeview Heights and West Kelowna Estates areas.
Milsom said the city hopes to be able to start the series of tests necessary before the plant opens late this year.
Milsom listed key infrastructure projects in 2021, including improvements on the Glenrosa/McIver Roads, a multi-use path down Gellatly Road from Carrington to Boucherie Road and initial construction work at a new roundabout at Shannon Lake, Bartley and Stevens Roads.
Milsom also showed an animated tour of West Kelowna’s new city hall and library, which he said would open in 2022.
“We deserve to have a proper city hall that we’re proud of,” he said.
This will be the final year of the four-year term for West Kelowna city council. Municipal elections are slated for Oct. 15.
Along with the completion of the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant and City Hall, West Kelowna’s plans for investments in infrastructure in 2022 include road rehabilitation on Preston Road, Sundance Drive, Shetler Drive and pedestrian improvements on Brown Road, Old Okanagan Highway, Shannon Way and multi-use path upgrades on Whitworth Road,
West Kelowna could possibly see the end of its only traffic light as the city is working on the design to improve the intersection at Old Okanagan Highway and Butt Road.
It hasn’t been determined yet whether that will involve the addition of turning lanes or possibly a roundabout.
Traffic lights on Highway 97 are operated by the province.
Also in 2022, the city is hoping to put together a plan for the construction of a new fire hall to replace the aging Fire Hall 32 in Lakeview Heights.
Once the new city hall opens, Mount Boucherie Community Centre will be restored.
Milsom touched briefly on the proposed 2022 budget, which has passed first reading.
The draft budget estimates a 4% increase, which Milsom said was on the low side compared to other municipalities.
The increase will translate to an extra $82 on the average house tax bill.
The police portion of the budget will rise by 2.4% with the hiring of a new police assistant and three officers, including two in traffic for West Kelowna’s first traffic unit.
Milsom also spoke about West Kelowna’s official community plan update that would see the designation of the Westbank Urban Centre.
While Milsom was pleased with the recent announcement of a new high school at the George Pringle site, when asked how the absence of an elementary school in the area would affect the city’s plans to increase density in the Westbank Urban Centre, he said the city had no jurisdiction.
Asked whether he would be running again in the fall election, Milsom said he would be making an official announcement in the next few weeks.