The machines and the humans agree - Garrett Millsap got one more vote than Tom Groat.
A manual recount for the seventh elected councillor position in West Kelowna confirmed what electronic tabulation devices indicated on election night.
“Our priority is to demonstrate fairness and transparency in our election process,” chief election officer Corinne Boback said in a Wednesday release. “We conducted an electronic and manual tally over the past two days to ensure accuracy of the ballots cast.”
Gord Milsom was elected mayor for a second term with 4,410 votes, far ahead of his only challenger, Andrew Kwacznski, at 855.
Elected to council were all four incumbents who ran again: Stephen Johnston at 2,988, Rick de Jong, at 2,958, Jason Friesen, at 2,565, and Carol Zanon, at 2,518.
Former councillors Jayson Zilkie and Doug Findlater did not run for re-election.
The two newcomers to council are Tasha Da Silva, who received 2,595 votes, and Millsap.
Two previous councillors, defeated in 2018, were unsuccessful in their attempted political comebacks. Bryden Winsby drew 1,408 votes, while Rusty Ensign received 1,581 votes.
Other unsuccessful candidates were Anthony Bastianssen, Sylvia Dawn, John S. Martin, and Jasmine Naaykens, none of whom got more than 1,400 votes.