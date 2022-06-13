Funding for a post-pandemic party that didn’t happen in 2021 will be used to support a new Kelowna festival this year in August.
City council on Monday endorsed plans for ‘Kelowna Made’, a family-oriented, locals-focused festival on Aug. 27.
Planned activities include a pancake breakfast, sandcastle-building competition, sport demonstrations, live entertainment, and a nostalgia-themed street dance on Bernard Avenue.
“It sounds like it’s going to be an incredible event,” Coun. Maxine DeHart said. “I really like the name, ‘Kelowna Made’. That was really good.”
"I think this is a really positive aspect . . . to bring the community back together," said Coun. Brad Sieben. "I'm excited to see what it's like."
"I think our residents, particularly those who've grown up here, are craving something like this," said Mayor Colin Basran.
The ‘Kelowna Made’ festival is intended to “capture the true essence of Kelowna”, councillors heard from organizers.
Depending how this year’s festival goes, the event may be expanded in future years.