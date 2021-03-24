Deaths due to illegal drug overdoses in the Interior Health region are nearly double last year's levels.
Forty-eight people died in January and February of an illegal drug overdose across Interior Health. That compares to 28 such fatalities in the same two months in 2020.
It's an even bleaker picture province-wide, newly-released information from the B.C. Coroners Service shows.
Across B.C., 155 people died of an illegal drug overdose last month, more than twice as many as in February 2020.
Carfentanil, a more toxic form of fentanyl, is responsible for an increasing number of illegal drug overdose deaths.
"This data emphasizes the alarming increase in the toxicity of the illicit drug supply throughout B.C.," chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said in a release. "Across the province, the risk of serious harm or death is very real for anyone using a substance purchased from the illicit market."
Eighty-one percent of the 329 British Columbians who've died so far this year from an illegal drug overdose have been men. The highest death rates are in the Northern Health region and the Vancouver Coastal Health region.
In Kelowna, eight people died in January and February due to an illegal drug overdose. That's the seventh-highest number of any B.C. municipality.
Of the 48 fatalities across Interior Health in January and February due to an illegal drug overdose, 21 of the fatalities were in the Okanagan. There were 19 illegal drug overdoses in the Thompson-Cariboo region.