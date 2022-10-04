Greater Kelowna's status as the crime capital of Canada is driven by misdeeds among residents of surrounding communities, Mayor Colin Basran says.
If the number of offences committed in West Kelowna, Lake Country, Peachland and Westbank First Nation is taken out of the crime rate calculation, Kelowna's ranking drops from worst overall to 54th nationally, Basran said Tuesday.
He accused his main challenger, Tom Dyas, of consistently referencing Statistics Canada crime data to make Kelowna's crime picture appear the worst in the country.
"Is leadership really about tarnishing our city's brand to make yourself look good?" Basran asked during the noon-hour mayoral debate at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.
Basran's interpretation of crime statistics drew an immediate rebuke from Dyas who said he was "misleading voters and discrediting people's experiences," adding that one in four Kelowna residents have said recently they have been the victim of a crime.
StatsCan produces a variety of crime-related statistics, and one of the most common comparisons is based on the crime rate in census metropolitan areas, which can but do not always conform to a specific city's boundaries.
The Kelowna census metropolitan area matches the boundaries of the Central Okanagan Regional District. The city's population is about 145,000 while the regional district's population is about 215,000.
Dyas said crime rates based on census metropolitan areas have long been used by Statscan to provide a fair picture of the overall safety of the country's largest urban areas, where almost three-quarters of the population live.
But Basran said if crime rates were looked at only in municipal contexts, Kelowna's rate would not only be 54th nationally but 13th provincially, behind such cities as Prince George, Penticton, and Merritt.
Crime has emerged as the dominant Kelowna issue in the civic election campaign.
Basran has acknowledged the severity of the problem in the minds of voters and he said addressing crime would be one of his top three priorities, along with social concerns and affordable housing, if he wins election for a third term on Oct. 15.
He said the city has been making progress fighting crime by hiring more RCMP, advocating for more provincial programs to address homelessness and mental health issues, and calling recently for tougher sentences to be imposed on prolific offenders.
For his part, Dyas has called for re-establishing citizen patrol groups across Kelowna, providing more beds for people who are homeless, and expanding a local testing site so drug users could check the toxicity of their substances.
While the two approaches are not too dissimilar, as the challenger Dyas feels crime references work to his electoral advantage while Basran, as the incumbent, is always on the defensive.
Basran prefers to stress more positive themes, such as the fact that Kelowna is Canada's fastest-growing city with record levels of new construction and one of the country's consistently lowest jobless rates.
Several times during the debate, Basran referred to his eight years' experience by saying he was "the only one at this table" to offer comprehensive and realistic solutions to challenges that involved co-operation with the provincial and federal governments.
"Relationships take time to build. They don't develop overnight," Basran said.
But Dyas said it was "absurd" to think that he too couldn't cultivate productive relationships and he drew one of the loudest bursts of applause from the approximately 200 people at the forum when he suggested exasperation with the slow pace of progress on some pressing issues.
"This is our town, this is our community, we need to take the steps to make it better and not wait for other levels of government to do it for us," Dyas said.
Dyas also said he had experience providing input to ministers of finance when he was president of the Kelowna chamber of commerce.
Basran mocked that reference, saying Dyas was really only interested in protecting the financial interests of his own business, a comment that drew a fair number of boos from the crowd.