Kelowna police are investigating a homicide outside a downtown nightclub.
Several people were involved in an altercation outside the Liquid Zoo nightclub about 11 p.m. last Friday.
"A male victim was located injured on the ground. Another male had been observed fleeing the area on foot," states a press release from the Kelowna RCMP.
The injured man was pronounced dead at Kelowna General Hospital.
No one has been arrested yet, and police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.
"We have identified a number of individuals in the area who witnessed the altercation. Investigators would like to speak with them," Insp. Beth McAndie said in the release.
People with information are asked to call the police tip line at 250.470.6236.