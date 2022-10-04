With 10 days left in the civic election campaign, we are beginning a special feature today focusing on the top mayoral candidates for Kelowna, incumbent Colin Basran and challenger Tom Dyas.
Each day, we will ask them each one question - hopefully one they haven't heard before during this campaign.
We hope this features gives readers some insight into the backgrounds, personalities, aspirations, and influences that shaped both Colin Basran and Tom Dyas as they vie to become Kelowna's next mayor.
Today's question: What three things in life does a person need to be happy?
TOM DYAS: I believe there's no recipe for a happy life, but there are a few things that certainly make a difference! (1) An affordable place to call home for you, your children and your grandchildren. (2) A real and perceived sense of safety from crime in your community and your home. (3) A loving and supporting network of family and friends. I'm lucky to have an incredibly supportive network and it means the world to me.
COLIN BASRAN: Happiness is a unique individual path but I believe the journey begins with a safe place to call home, meaningful opportunity to grow and provide for themselves, while living in a community that provides the freedom, safety, and compassion to be who you really want to be. It will also continue to be my vision to create a community where you can feel included regardless of your race, religion, sexual orientation, or social status.