New development in Kelowna's downtown north end could lessen the affordability of housing in the area, a city councillor warns.
Many existing homes in the downtown north end date back to the Second World War era, Coun. Gail Given noted at Monday's meeting.
Because of their age and size, she said, the homes represent some of the most affordable housing in the city.
While Given said she generally supported higher density development in established areas, as a way of making better use of municipal infrastructure and creating more vibrant neighbourhoods, she sounded a note of caution as to what that process could mean for the downtown north end.
Lots that today have one older home might be rebuilt with projects that have several dwelling units, each of which could sell for more than the original house, Given said.
"I value density in urban areas but I also value the wartime houses that really do provide the most attainable, entry-level single-family homes that maybe our residents see today," Given said.
"New is never the same price as an old existing home," she said. "Yes, there's value in density. Yes, there's value in taking down a single home and putting three or four where one stood from a land use perspective.
"But the three or four that get built are never attainable," she said. "Because they're brand new, and they have the granite countertops and the wood floors and the massive en-suites and the things you would not find in a wartime house."
The city is about to embark on a new overall plan for the downtown north end, bounded roughly by Knox Mountain, Okanagan Lake, Trench Place, and Clement Avenue.
In response to Given's comments, staff told council they have not yet settled on how much new density will be encouraged for the downtown north end. Creation of the plan, which will involve public feedback, is expected to take at least a year.