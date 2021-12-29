A record number of new COVID-19 cases in B.C. likely undercounts the reality because the testing system is at capacity.
Between Tuesday and Wednesday, 2,944 more cases of the disease were confirmed across B.C., provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said. The surging number of new cases is due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant, she said.
“People are getting infected with a much smaller dose of the virus and much more quickly, and they are passing it on to others, often before they realize they are able to transmit it,” Henry said during a pandemic update.
The incubation period for Omicron is three days, down from six days for earlier virus variants, Henry said. “That means by the time you’ve developed symptoms, been tested and gotten the result back, you will likely have exposed others and passed it on to some of them,” Henry said.
“You are 10 times more likely to be re-infected if you have been infected before and are not yet vaccinated,” she said. “And we know that Omicron is causing more breakthrough infections in people who have been vaccinated.”
But those who have been fully vaccinated are “much more likely to have mild or even asymptomatic illness if they do get infected with Omicron”, Henry said.
Provided they are fully vaccinated, people who are close contacts of someone who has COVID-19 does not need to self-isolate but they should self-monitor for symptoms and avoid unnecessary contact with others, Henry said.
“The encouraging trend we are seeing around the world is that for most people who are fully vaccinated, illness continues to be mild,” she said. “Booster doses are also providing added protection to those who are at highest risk.”