The actions of a former Kelowna Mountie in connection with the death of Arlene Westervelt will be reviewed by a retired provincial judge.
Brian Gateley wrote a letter to Westervelt’s sister although he was not directly involved in the investigation into her death.
“The actions of Sergeant Gateley are serious. The conduct occurred in the context of a significant investigation under the conduct of another police agency through inappropriate communication, containing representations and references of material facts, with the relative of a deceased person in direct contradiction to the express direction of his superiors,” B.C. Police Complaint Commission Clayton Pecknold wrote in a decision released Thursday.
In an earlier decision, discipline authorities ruled Gateley had committed discreditable conduct under terms of the Police Act. A proposed disciplinary measure of a one day suspension without pay was insufficient, Pecknold wrote in the June 30 decision.
“Sergeant Gateley is an experienced police officer who clearly understood the potential detrimental consequences of contacting material witnesses in matters of which he had no role as a police officer,” Pecknold wrote.
“The disciplinary or corrective measure proposed is inappropriate or inadequate as it does not sufficiently address the seriousness and the circumstances of the misconduct,” he wrote.
A ‘review on the record’, as directed by Pecknold, will be led by retired provincial court judge James Threlfall. The review will be confined to the issue of the adequacy and appropriateness of the proposed one-day suspension without pay.
Westervelt died in Okanagan Lake in 2016 while she was kayaking with her husband Bert Westervelt. Her death was initially classed as a drowning, but a murder charge was later laid against Westervelt.
Legal proceedings were stayed, however, just before his trial was to have begun in 2020.
Westervelt’s family has produced a letter they said was sent to them by Gateley, in which he acknowledged having Arlene’s cellphone unlocked. He said he did so at the request of Bert Westervelt, a friend of his, so that Bert could collect photos for a tribute to Arlene.
But Arlene Westervelt’s family believes Bert really wanted to delete messages that would have shown how strained the couple’s marriage had become.
Gateley, who went on to a job with the provincial organized crime agency, said in the letter to Westervelt’s family said all the data on the phone had been earlier preserved by the police: “I am certain in stating that my acts did not, in any way, compromise the investigation or the prosecution,” Gateley wrote in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Daily Courier.
Bert Westervelt has always maintained his innocence in the death of his wife of 30 years.