A women-only, hands-on course on basic auto repair is being hosted March 27 by Okanagan College's trades and apprenticeship department.
"Practical lessons will include learning how to change a tire, the purpose of coolant, oil changes, and what to touch and not touch under the hood of a car," states an Okanagan College press release.
The one-day workshop will be conducted at the college and will be compliant with COVID-19 safety protocols, college officials say. Cost to attend is $156.
"While there are many great online resources for DIYers, we often hear from the community that people really want guidance from the experts – skilled tradespeople – to ensure they are using tools safely, to ask questions and then get the feedback they need in real-time,” says Teresa Kisilevich, the college's associate dean for trades and apprenticeships.
For more information and to register, see okanagan.bc.ca/tradesgeneralinterest