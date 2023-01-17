Okanagan College made good progress over the weekend recovering from a cyberattack that took the school’s entire network and website offline on Jan. 9.
More systems were operational and available to students and staff on Monday morning, according to the college’s webpage.
“What we came to understand first thing Monday morning was that there was something unusual going on,” explained Okanagan College president Neil Fassina in an interview.
“What that resulted in was us taking the immediate response to isolate our system which really means shutting everything off, making sure that nothing can come in and nothing can get out until we’re able to start free, checking inside and figuring out what happened. There is a whole collection of different systems that all work off each other. It was a continually evolving situation.”
The college wanted to make sure that safety and security for personal information remained paramount, he said.
“The reason, first and foremost, for our caution in moving through this as methodically as we humanly can is to ensure at any time someone’s personal information is within a system or would interact with a system that when we go to open that up, that it is done in a safe and secure manner,” Fassina added.
The first priority on Jan. 9 was rebooting the running management system, the technology that both instructors and students work with for classroom interaction, he said, making sure that in-person and online students could continue with classes and instructors can continue to teach.
As college IT staff and outside cyber-security experts worked through the week and weekend, they were able to get other pieces up and running, he added.
Guest wifi for the Kelowna campus was back up on Wednesday, and at the other campuses by Friday. The college website was also up and running last week allowing them to provide updates.
“Before we even started this, it allowed us to beef up digital protections even further knowing what we know now. And as you work through these things, new issues and new challenges emerge as you are finding your way through it,” said Fassina.
Guest WiFi was live at all Okanagan College campuses, and ClassFinder was back online on the website, which allows students to check their course schedules and room locations.
New main phone numbers were implemented for each college campus. The Kelowna KLO campus is now 236-420-6715, Penticton 236-420-6711, Vernon 250-545-7291, Salmon Arm 236-420-6713 and Revelstoke 236-420-6706.