A new 60-bed shelter for homeless people opened Friday in Kelowna’s downtown north end.
Located inside a former fruit packing facility at 858 Ellis St., the shelter is designed to replace one on Doyle Avenue further south that closed on Canada Day.
“These new shelter spaces will provide 60 people in Kelowna with a bed and supports to help them stay safe, warm and fed, while we continue to work with our partners to open permanent supportive housing across the city,” Housing Minister Murray Rankin said in a government release.
The facility includes individual sleeping pods, shared washrooms, storage space, and other amenities. People who stay there will get daily hot meals, laundry services, as well as access to health and wellness services. It’s designed to be open until next April.
Operation of the shelter will be by Kelowna Gospel Mission.
Since 2017, the government says it has opened 196 supportive homes in Kelowna, as a better alternative to temporary homeless shelters such as the one opened Friday.