Final approval for a major new development in the South Pandosy neighbourhood will be considered a Kelowna city council meeting on June 1.
The project includes a 10-storey and a 14-storey tower with a total of 345 homes at 3340 Lakeshore Rd., immediately north of Boyce-Gyro Park, along with some commercial premises.
Council granted zoning approval for the project last fall. Now that final designs for the project have been prepared by Stober Construction, the issue for council is the issuance of the development permit and development variance permit.
The variance is required because the specified height limit for the 4.4 acre property is four stories. When council gave zoning approval last fall, it was understood the project's height would rise higher than four storeys.
Municipal planners recommend council now formally grant the variance, in part, by saying the project would still have a lower height than the nearby Sopa Square high-rise.
They also say the project is well-designed and aligns with a city goal to increase the number of people living in established town centres, such as the South Pandosy neighbourhood.
Because a height variance is being sought, interested members of the public will be able to address council at the June 1 meeting.