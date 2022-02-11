A notorious property in Southeast Kelowna should be brought under municipal control, city councillors will hear Monday.
Provincially-owned land between a hairpin corner on Hollywood Road South has been the source of many complaints, city staff say.
“Since December 2020, the city’s bylaw department has received numerous complaints regarding campers and squatters that occupy the property during all seasons, causing nuisances to the neighbours. These nuisances include campfires, littering, and over-extended occupation,” city real estate manager Johannes Saufferer writes in a report to council.
The property is owned by the province but city officials say they’ve been told the government is unable to deal with the nuisance complaints because of “a lack of resources”, Saufferer says in the report.
His solution is for the city to ask the province for a tenure over Crown land for the property, at 2015 Hollywood Road S.
Such a tenure, Saufferer says, would give the city a “more comprehensive” ability to deal with trespass issues and ensure the “protection and safety” of the property.