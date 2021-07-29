All 144 homes in a new downtown Kelowna tower were sold within 48 hours, the developer says.
Prices for suites in Water Street by the Park started in the mid-$300,000 for one-bedroom units. Two-bedroom suites sold for almost $600,000, and suites with three bedrooms and a den started in the low $900,000 range.
"This weekend's response confirms that there just aren't enough homes at the right price on the market in Kelowna, especially when you consider the growing number of homebuyers from major cities like Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Edmonton who are moving here to live a healthier lifestyle," Anthony Beyrouti, a co-founder of Orchard Park Properties, said in a release.
Given the demand, sales of units in a second tower, planned to be 42 stories and the tallest building between Vancouver and Calgary, will start later this summer.
Beyrouti and his partner Apriano Meola say construction of the two towers will begin before year's end. A third tower is also planned.
The buildings with a total of 650 homes are planned for a long-blighted area of downtown Kelowna between Lawrence Avenue and Leon Avenue near City Park.