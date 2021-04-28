Three people have been appointed to a task force to consider whether to boost the pay for the town's elected leaders.
Terry Lister, Anne Leistner, and Eric Sorenson will comprise the task force. Their membership was confirmed at an in-camera meeting on April 2, the minutes of which have now been "declassified from confidential", according to a town document.
A town policy, adopted in 2016, is to strike a task force for an "independent, unbiased, and reasonable review" of the pay for mayor and council the year before a civic election. The next municipal elections across B.C. are in October 2022.
Among other things, task force members consider the functions and responsibilities of mayor and council and compare their pay to that earned by elected officials in similar communities.
In 2019, Mayor James Baker had taxable remuneration of $51,016.44. The six councillors earned $20,225.
In 2016, before the last task force's recommendations for hefty pay raises were received and accepted by council, Baker earned $38,265 and councillors were paid $16,143.
Any changes to the pay for mayor and councillors would take effect after the 2022 civic election.
Between 2002 and 2016, the pay for Lake Country's mayor and council was linked to the inflation rate. That's the system used by the City of Kelowna.
Salaries paid to Lake Country's mayor and council are just a fraction of the wages earned by the municipality's top bureaucrats.
Town administrator Alberto De Feo, for example, made $227,667 in 2019 and had $10,714 in expenses. Fourteen other town employees earned more than $100,000.
Total salaries for Lake Country employees in 2019 were $7 million, up from $6.4 million in 2018 and $5.8 million in 2017.
Lake Country is a town of 15,000 people.