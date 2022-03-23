West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom is proud of what the current council has accomplished, but said there is more to do as he announced last Tuesday that he would be running for a second term as mayor in the municipal election set for Oct. 15.
“I really care for the Greater Westside,” he said.
With Milsom as mayor, West Kelowna has moved ahead on some key improvements to its municipal infrastructure,
particularly the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant and Milsom would like
to be in the position to help celebrate when it officially opens, probably in spring 2023.
As well, West Kelowna is building a new city hall in collaboration with the Okanagan Regional Library which will likely open next spring as well.
Milsom doesn’t think the new city hall will be a contentious issue, despite an earlier city hall project being rejected by West Kelowna voters in a 2016 referendum.
Milsom said there were some valid concerns about the previous project, including the sentiment that West Kelowna should improve its water before building a city hall.
“We’ve focused on water,” he said,
noting the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant has been the city’s No. 1 project.
“I believe that our residents realize that we need to have a proper city hall so that we can function effectively,” he said.
Milsom added there is no tax increase for the new city hall as there is money set aside, and unlike the previous project, the hall will be on city land.
The city hasn’t really heard much in the way of negative feedback from the community on the project, he said.
“It’s going to be a city hall that we’re going to be proud of and it will be a cornerstone of the community for generations to come,” Milsom said.
Looking to the future, one of Milsom’s key areas of concern is attainable housing as the community continues to grow quickly.
“We have to be able to have accommodation that is appropriate and affordable for everyone and that includes market and non-market housing for ownership and also for rental,” he said.
The city needs more supply of market housing and more multi-family units, but also below-market ownership options for young families struggling to buy their first home.
“I’d like to explore opportunities with non-profits to see how can we make that work,” said Milsom, adding that working with BC Housing is important to pursue opportunities for more subsidized housing for low-income families and seniors.
Milsom said the city needs to continue to work with the Ministry of Transportation for improvements along Highway 97, including discussing ways
of eliminating the couplet through
downtown Westbank, and possible interchanges at Boucherie and Westlake
Roads.
Milsom said a lane for buses and high occupancy vehicles on Highway 97 as recommended in the regional transportation plan was not out of the question.
“It’s important that we explore these solutions and work together,” he said.
Milsom would also have the city continue to advocate with BC Hydro for a
secondary power supply, something the municipality has been asking for since it incorporated in 2007, and which former premier and MLA Christy Clark had promised.
There are further municipal and infrastructure improvements coming, said Milsom, including a new Firehall in Lakeview Heights, cycling lanes and more roads and sidewalks.
Milsom said he is aware of large waiting lists at the Johnson-Bentley pool. “We’re talking about up to 3,000 people for various programs,” he said.
Built 34 years ago, Johnson-Bentley is a good facility, but Milsom noted the city is outgrowing it.
He would like to see the next council move forward with some design plans
to expand Johnson-Bentley, both dry-
land and the pool with maybe another tank.
The impacts of climate change and protecting our environment are also on Milsom’s radar, including becoming more energy efficient and reducing greenhouse gasses.
Milsom is the only person so far to declare their intention to run for mayor in West Kelowna this fall.
West Kelowna Coun. Jason Friesen has indicated he plans to run for council again in the October election.
The nomination period, however, is months away and most candidates don’t make their intentions public until summer or early fall.