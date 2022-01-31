There are only 45 people in Kelowna aged 100 or older, according to Statistics Canada.
One of them, Elsie Chandler, will turn 103 on Tuesday. She had been living independently until just a few weeks ago when she had a fall and was hospitalized.
Chandler now lives in the David Lloyd Jones care home on Bernard Avenue.
“She’s still quite lucid but she has become frail,” her son Steve Chandler said Monday.
"Having lived in Kelowna for 60 years, she has, unfortunately, outlived many of her friends and neighbours but she has always been such a positive person that she has made many new friends in recent years," Chandler said.
Last year on her birthday, in compliance with pandemic health orders, well-wishers gathered on the law below Chandler’s Lower Mission apartment building to sing Happy Birthday to her.
When she was 100, Chandler was asked by The Daily Courier what she would like to try that she hadn’t gotten around to yet. She responded: “To pilot an airplane! I feel it is not wrong to ask for the impossible, but I know no one else would want to fly with me.”
To mark her 103rd birthday, friends will gather outside the care home at 2:30 p.m., says George Johnson, 93. Again, because of the on-going pandemic, they won’t be able to celebrate inside with her.
“Hopefully, this time next year, everything will be back to normal and we can have a proper party for Elsie on her 104th birthday,” Johnson said.