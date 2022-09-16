The Central Okanagan needs to be better prepared to handle future heatwaves, regional officials say.
They hope to get a $153,000 government grant to prepare an ‘Extreme Heat Risk Mapping Analysis and Response Plan’.
“As climate change is creating more frequent extreme heat events, identifying options to support our residents during times of extreme heat is becoming more vital,” regional district administrator Brian Reardon writes in a report to his local government colleagues in the Central Okanagan.
Among other things, the proposed study would identify neighbourhoods and individuals most at risk when temperatures soar, and consider what measures could be taken to assist them through future heatwaves.
When B.C. was enveloped in a heat dome last June and July, 15 Kelowna residents died because of the extreme temperatures, the B.C. Coroners Service says. An all-time maximum temperature record was set on June 29, 2021, at 45.6 C.
Kelowna’s death rate, at 10.4 per 100,000 of population, was among the lowest in the province because air conditioning is used much more widely in the Interior than in Vancouver and other Coastal communities.
There were 619 deaths across the province during last year’s heat dome, a majority of whom were seniors who lived alone, the Coroners Service said in July.
Sixty-seven percent of those who died were aged 70 or older, and 98% of the deaths happened indoors.