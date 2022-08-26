A Kelowna lawyer has been suspended for at least 18 months for professional misconduct after admitting she withdrew client funds before she provided legal services.
Paule Fiona Seeger (Moore) also admitted billing clients for work that had actually been done by her articled student, and withdrawing funds from trusts for disbursement that had not been incurred.
A condition of her return to practice is that satisfies a board of examiners from the Law Society of B.C. that her competence to practice law is not adversely affected by substance use or a health condition.
And should she return to practicing law, after a suspension that will run at least from Sept. 1 until March 1, 2024, she will have to comply with a medical monitoring agreement, the Law Society stated in a Friday release.
The society said the 18-month suspension and related conditions was in keeping with disciplinary actions issued in similar cases in which a lawyer’s mental health or substance use was a factor in the misconduct.
“The panel found the amount of client monies that had been misappropriated or improperly withdrawn to be serious, but considered Seeger’s admission of misconduct and remedial action she has taken to address factors that contributed to it,” the release stated.
Seeger became a lawyer in May 2004, practising first in Vancouver before moving to Kelowna where she specialized in family law and opened her own law firm in January 2014.
In its decision, the Law Society notes: “For most of the times material to the events alleged in this Citation, the Respondent was experiencing serious personal difficulties, including marital breakdown and identity theft. The identity theft caused significant financial issues for the Respondent.
“In addition, the Respondent’s practice was financially precarious. Between 2016 and 2018, for example, the firm’s general account was often at or near a zero balance.”
A complaint from a bookkeeper employed by Seeger sparked the Law Society’s investigation.