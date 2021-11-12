Vehicle access up Knox Mountain in Kelowna, banned during the pandemic, could be partially restored in the spring.
The most popular desire expressed among the 8,100 responses drawn in a city-led public consultation process was to re-open the road to motorized traffic to the first look-out point.
Ten times as many people were in favour of keeping the road open to motorized vehicles than were in favour of a complete ban on cars and trucks.
But although 42% of respondents suggested the road be re-opened to vehicle use the way it was before being blocked off, city staff are nevertheless suggesting cars and trucks be banned on certain days and between certain times.
The proposal is that, for a two year trial period, vehicle access be allowed on the road only between noon and 8 p.m., Wednesday to Saturday. At all other times, vehicle access would be prevented.
"This will split the weekend, the week and the day, to provide some flexibility to plan visits for both those by car and those who prefer vehicle free," parks planner Melanie Stepphun writes in a report to council.
The road up Knox Mountain, which affords spectacular views of the city and Okanagan Lake, was closed to vehicles in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
City staff said closing the road to cars and trucks would encourage more walking and biking.
The road, which is not built to modern-day standards, is typically closed to vehicles from November through March.