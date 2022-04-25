Sixteen Search and Rescue K9 teams from around B.C. will be in Kelowna this coming weekend for training with the RCMP Police Dog Services.
The training and validations are an annual requirement for volunteer SAR K9s under the Emergency Management B.C. program. At the same time, another dozen teams will be undergoing validation and training on Vancouver Island.
Under EMBC, the government agency that provides oversight to B.C.’s 79 search and rescue groups, only the B.C. Search Dog Association and the Canadian Avalanche Rescue Dog Association are recognized as the province’s official training bodies of search and rescue K9s.
After approximately 2,000 hours of training, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue K9 "Chase" was certified in 2021. In his first 12 months of service he participated in 20 tasks and had multiple successes during that time.
“He has definitely contributed to saving lives,” said handler Terry Downs.
Chase has travelled with the team for searches on snowmobiles, helicopters and UTV, said Downs. Search and Rescue K9s need to be ready and able to travel in all conditions and to many remote areas in order to be of assistance to their teams in the field.
“A K9 team can cover an area faster and safer than a conventional ground team and have proven themselves in locating lost seniors, missing children and those in distress.”
All search-and-rescue K9s are under the guidance and oversight of the RCMP Police Dog Services and the teams are mentored in their training throughout the year.
“We are incredibly fortunate in Kelowna and the Okanagan to have the support of the local RCMP police dog handlers who are very supportive of having the SAR K9s as an additional resource in the field,” said Downs.
K9 handlers spend upwards of $10,000 annually on training, travel and equipment for these working dogs and often travel throughout the province for training and to provide assistance to other SAR teams who are without K9s. Much of this cost is shouldered by the handler and their local SAR group.
“Chase is very popular with the team and the public,” said Downs. “We are grateful to all members of the public who have made generous donations for Chase’s expenses along with some families of those that Chase assisted in locating.”