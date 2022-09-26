Members of Kelowna’s Sikh community hope to get city council approval to rezone farmland along Benvoulin Road for construction of a new temple.
The existing temple, or Gurdwara, at 220 Davie Rd. in Rutland is too small to serve the growing Sikh community, members say.
They’ve settled on a proposed site, at 2809 Benvoulin Rd, after a search “determined that very few locations exist for a place of worship”, according to a rezoning application now under review by city planners.
The 2.2 acre property is zoned for agriculture but is outside the provincial Agricultural Land Reserve. For the project to proceed, council would have to change the zoning to an educational and institutional zone.
“The Sikh community in Kelowna farms over 2,000-plus acres of land. Financial challenges and pressures often arise in the farming industry. As an outlet, it’s important for the community to have a location to practice their faith and connect with the community,” the rezoning application states.
Events at the proposed Gurdwara would include regular worship services, celebrations, and special events such as weddings and festivals.
Plans show a two-storey building of 25,133 square-ft in size. The proposal includes two gardens with vegetables and fruit trees, covering a total of 8,600 sq.-ft.
At least 13,000 lbs of fruit would be donated to the community annually, the application states.
“Finally, an outdoor washroom with a shower will be provided for anyone in Kelowna who wants to access a free warm shower, no questions asked,” the application states.
There is currently no date for when council will consider the rezoning application.
Records maintained by the B.C. Assessment Authority show the property at 2809 Benvoulin Rd. Sold on June 17, 2022 for $2.4 million.
In recent years, the City of Kelowna has made an effort to preserve the farming character of the Benvoulin Road corridor.
Non-conforming businesses have closed or relocated, and some development proposals, such as gas bar and strip mall proposed last year for the corner of Benvoulin Road and Byrns Road, have been rejected by the city.